Showcasing local this Christmas

AS the festive season twinkles into view, the Strabane Chronicle is proud to launch a four-week campaign celebrating one of the greatest gifts we can give this Christmas: Support for our local businesses and our local community.

In a year when connection matters more than ever, shopping local is a powerful way to keep Strabane thriving – and there’s plenty of good news to share.

First up, the Strabane Gift Card continues to shine as a perfect present for loved ones of all ages. Accepted in a wide range of local shops, cafés, salons and services, it keeps spending right here at home while giving recipients the freedom to choose exactly what they want. It’s a win-win wrapped in seasonal cheer.

Adding to the festive goodwill this yuletide, shoppers can enjoy free off-street parking on five Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas – making it easier than ever to explore our town centre, browse for gifts, and soak up the atmosphere without watching the clock.

Whether you’re picking up last-minute treasures or making a day of it with family, Strabane is rolling out the red carpet.

Across the community, businesses are decking their windows, offering special promotions, and bringing a little extra sparkle to the season.

From warm welcomes to unique products you won’t find online, every purchase helps keep local jobs strong and our town buzzing with life.

So this Christmas, let’s celebrate the heart of Strabane by supporting the people and places that make it feel like home. Shop local, spread the cheer – and let’s make this festive season one to remember.