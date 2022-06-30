Sigersons pay tribute to honorary vice-president

‘FRIEND, Gael, legend’, those are some of the words used to describe Sigersons honorary vice-president Sean McLaughlin who lost his long battle with illness in recent days.

A life-long Gael, Mr McLaughlin had a love of the game from an young age. He spent his early years assisting his father Seamus in promoting the Gael Linn and then became an integral part of the St Theresa’s club in Glebe where he plied his trade in youth football, one of his achievements there was winning an Under-14 North Tyrone league final against Drumquin.

In later years, Mr McLaughlin was integral in the reformation of Strabane club Sigersons in 1986 and, along with others, played a leading role in the club’s development, ensuring facilities were up to standard and was always on hand when assistance was needed.

A spokesperson for Sigerson’s praised Mr McLaughlin’s dedication, saying, “Sean followed the teams around the county with many other club Gaels on good days and bad, but it never mattered, he was Sigersons to the backbone.

“Sean McLaughlin will never be forgotten, a true gentleman.”

Mr McLaughlin fell into ill health after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago.

The Sigersons spokesperson added, “Over the past number of years Sean has suffered greatly with ill health, no one ever heard him complain, he just got on with life and was a true friend to many even through the pain of his own personal battles.”

Mr McLaughlin is survived by his wife Rose, daughters Roisin and Fiona, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Tiegan, Jamie, Ross and Evie and siblings Frankie, Brigid, Noreen, Leo, Regina, Ann, Paul, Bernadette. Mr McLaughlin’s funeral took place in St Mary’s Church on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.