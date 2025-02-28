Sion Mills woman raises £2,000 for life-changing charity

A SION Mills woman, who has been a tireless fundraiser for local charities, has once more proven her community spirit and generosity by raising over £2,000 for charity.

Jean Mullen, a member of Sion Mills Community Forum for many years, recently undertook a raffle with the aim of raising money for the Angel Eyes Charity, which aims to help children suffering for visual impairments.

A total of 19 prizes were on offer for the raffle, all generously donated by members of the public.

Jean’s husband Derek said: “Jean has always been a keen fundraiser for different things throughout the years and this was just the latest in a line.

“We chose Angel Eyes because the granddaughter of Jean’s sister Rosemary was born with an eye defeat and Angel Eyes has helped her with it. Angel Eyes gets no government funding so this was our way of giving something back to a charity which gives so much to others.

“We didn’t go to businesses to get prizes, instead relying on the local generosity and they certainly didn’t disappoint.”

The raffle amassed a total of £2,810 which was handed over to a representative of Angel Eyes NI last Friday.

In addition, two hundred pounds that was left over was donated to the local food bank.