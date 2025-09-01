Sixmilecross family thank charity for support after mum’s death

A SIXMILECROSS family who lost their mum last year are putting their weight behind a fundraising drive that could see Cancer Fund for Children receive more than £2 million in donations.

The Jeffersons – dad Derek and his six children, Katelyn (17), Cara-Lee (16), Lucie (14), Ella (12), Taylor (10) and Mark (8) – were left devastated when mum Sonia died in June 2023, only three months after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Sonia was a familiar face locally, running the popular SJ’s Takeaway, and is remembered for her smile and kind word for everyone.

Since her diagnosis, the Jeffersons have been supported by Cancer Fund for Children, who helped guide the family through both illness and bereavement.

Advertisement

Dad Derek said the help they received was ‘invaluable’.

“From the very first day a cancer support specialist from Cancer Fund for Children stepped through our door, the charity has been there when we have needed them most,” he said. “All six of my children have now completed the charity’s ‘Say Their Name’ programme, providing group support to children bereaved of a parent, and as a dad, knowing they have been guided in how to process their grief has been invaluable.

“Sonia was a known face in our local community, owner of popular chip shop SJ’s Takeaway, and had a smile and kind word for everyone.

“The support we have received as a family has encouraged us to talk openly about our grief and given us the opportunity to share Sonia with those who didn’t have the pleasure of meeting her. Thank you to EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA for helping Cancer Fund for Children to be there for families like ours.”

This week, EUROSPAR stores will be hosting birthday parties and coffee mornings in aid of the charity, with local events running from September 5 – 7.

EUROSPAR Fintona will dedicate its 25th birthday celebrations on Friday to fundraising, with staff dressed in yellow, a raffle, and traybakes, lemon drizzle cupcakes and coffees available for a donation.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, added, “The Jefferson family are one of thousands of families that our charity has supported over the years, support that simply wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our corporate partners…

Advertisement

“We are blown away to reach the £2 million milestone with EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA NI and we look forward to many more years working with their retailers, their teams and all their generous shoppers to continue this wonderful partnership.”