Small lottery grants making a big difference in Tyrone

SMALL Lottery grants ranging from £560 to £10,000 have been making a big difference to a variety of organisations across Tyrone.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded more than £6 million of funding to over 140 organisations who are supporting people in the North with the rising cost of living, to improve their mental health and to make social connections.

Cairde Eochair, or ‘Friends of Augher’, has been awarded a £10,000 grant to deliver fun activities for all ages in the community so they can connect and reduce the stress of the rising cost of living.

The project includes an exercise group, gardening club, woodwork sessions, a family fun day and a Saturday club for young people with disabilities.

Drumglass Allotment Association in Dungannon received a £3,255 grant to make improvements to their allotment area including upgrading gardening tools, plants, raised beds and watering equipment.

The space provides an opportunity for people in the community to connect with nature and improve their wellbeing.

Friends of Aughnacloy Day Centre are using a £4,107 grant to support members and their families/carers to take part in social activities together to help them connect, have fun and build their confidence.

Activities include a barbecue, seasonal trips and a tea party.

Greencastle Community Association, based outside Omagh, is using an £8,518 grant to buy equipment and train volunteers to deliver first aid and emergency care in this rural area.

The project will buy first aid kits, four defibrillators and storage cases.

West Tyrone Ramblers in Castlederg has been awarded a £560 grant to buy a laptop to improve their systems for governance and data protection.

Milltown Area Community Association in Dungannon is using a £5,620 grant to bring the residents together to improve community spirit during the cost-of-living crisis.

The project will include a celebration event for their 46th anniversary, family outings, workshops and warm hub sessions with refreshments.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes like these throughout the UK, including O4O Cookstown Ltd.

They are using an £8,429 grant to buy equipment and run activities for older people. The project includes craft classes, flower arranging and IT classes.

Mountfield Youth Club, outside Omagh, is using a £10,000 grant to run activities for young people to promote healthy lifestyles and build good relations.

The project includes a summer scheme, educational activities, day trips and sports.

Also receiving National Lottery funding to support people in the local area are Castlecaulfield Open Door Club, Coolnagard Community Association, Home-Start Omagh, Mountfield Community Association, the Marshall Centre in Sixmilecross, Ealú, Victoria Bridge Cross Community Forum, Churchtown Community Association, Hummingbird (NI) CIC and Moortown Community Hall Committee.

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.