Smiles and silverware as Sacred Heart students celebrate success

CELEBRATING the many triumphs and personal successes of the Sacred Heart College students and looking forward to the future was the theme of the school’s recent prizegiving event for the Year 12 and Year 14 classes of 2023.

Addressing the vast sea of pupils, parents and members of the school’s proud community, principal Michael Gormley was keen to thank every person who helped the pupils along their educational journeys, as well as the pupils themselves who worked so hard, diligently, and with dedication to achieve their academic dreams.

“Today is not only about marking everyone’s achievements after five or seven years with Sacred Heart College, but to mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.

“I look upon the very impressive statistics achieved by our Year 12 and 14 leavers as individual success stories, and I see pupils now capable of moving on to study Post-16 with ourselves or another institution; a pupil who can access the apprenticeship; or a pupil who got the grades to meet their offer at university.

“While this reflects success, we as a school recognise them as a collection of individual success stories, success stories we all played our part in.

“Today allows me to publicly acknowledge and thank those who not only provide you with the challenge and set such high expectations and standards but who also provided the support to allow you to meet that challenge.

“To the teaching and support staff who continually went over and above for you to ensure you achieved your excellent outcomes I want to thank for you.

“But as I said at the top of my address,” he added. “Today’s programme of events is about celebrating the milestones of the group of young ladies and gentleman of 2023. And to that end, I would now like to recognise our guest speaker for this afternoon, past pupil, Clara Maybin.

“Clara epitomises the spirit of setting high standards and expectations and meeting and often exceeding them. Her work in developing her own successful business at a time of great uncertainty as well as develop her lecturing career and to selflessly play such an important part in our community led response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Clara is an inspiration to us all, and just as I am proud of the young people in front of me who I got to know these last number of years. I am also proud to be a part of a College that helped Clara and countless others like her over the years along her way.”