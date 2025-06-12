Social care heroes celebrated at Clanabogan event

The vital, often unseen, work of social care practitioners took centre stage at a special event held at the Camphill Community in Clanabogan on Wednesday, where their impact on vulnerable lives was celebrated and championed.

Ciara Rodgers, manager of the Omagh Centre, which helps those with mental disabilities. spoke passionately about the dedication and difference social care workers make every day, highlighting their role in supporting people with mental disabilities across the region.

“Our workforce at the Omagh Centre and elsewhere really care about the work they do,” she said. “We want to ensure social care practitioners are valued for their skills and given opportunities to develop professionally.

“This is a great celebration of the amazing work happening in the community and in care settings. The life-changing work is making a real difference to people’s lives.”

The launch of the ‘Social Care – Making a Difference’ campaign was attended by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, and shone a light on the 42,000-strong social care workforce in the North, working for almost 500 employers.

Dr Agnes Lunny, campaign chair and chief executive of Positive Futures, said the launch was ‘hugely important’ to ensure social care workers are recognised and encouraged to stay in the sector.

“Increasingly, we need more people to enter this workforce and describe how amazing it is,” she said. “Recruitment is tough, but once you’re in, people stay because it’s a vocation.

“If you have the dedication, empathy and commitment to make a difference, this is the job.

“It’s also clear that social care practitioners aren’t getting paid what they deserve, so I’m delighted that the Minister for Health has made it very clear we will at least be able to pay them a real living wage.

“We need to make sure that getting the care isn’t a postcode lottery and that rural communities also receive that support.”

value of social care

Details of the total direct, indirect, and induced value of the social care sector were recently published in a report by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, revealing the sector’s worth exceeds that of the Finance and ICT sectors.

Declan McAllister, interim CEO of the Social Care Council, said he was always inspired by the dedication shown by social care practitioners.

“However, their impact and that of the sector goes further still, including their contribution to the economic and social health of Northern Ireland. At the heart of this campaign is the recognition that every day in social care is different, offering a dynamic and fulfilling career path for those who choose to join a sector vital to the NI economy.”

The campaign aims to attract individuals passionate about making a positive impact in their communities through a career in social care.

It has been created by social care leaders, delivered by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, and supported by the Department of Health.

The campaign features stories about real experiences from those working in social care, providing care and support for children, families, the elderly, and those with mental and physical health needs.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, who attended the launch, said the campaign is both a way to thank the social care workforce and to raise awareness about the increasing complexity of the needs of those they support.

“Over the last few months, we have significantly invested in the social care workforce, including releasing our first-ever Social Care Workforce Strategy and implementing the Care in Practice Framework,” he said.