South West College students produce Anti-Social Behaviour video

CREATIVE Media students from South West College, premiered their ‘Anti-social behaviour’ video in the Strule Arts Centre which highlights anti-social behaviour in Omagh town.

This short documentary was put together by first-year creative media students from South West College (SWC) in collaboration with the Police and Community Safety Partnerships, who funded the project, and the Omagh Community Policing team to highlight anti-social behaviour in Omagh town.

The students have been working for over a year to engage with key groups in the community such as the Campsie Residents Association, car enthusiasts, the community church and local business owners to gauge what issues the town is facing and what solutions can be made to address them.

One of the main focuses was the disconnect from older members of the public ‘misunderstanding’ and feeling ‘intimidated’ by groups of youths.

Sargent Jonny Hamill from the PSNI community team, who helped with the student’s production, said, “I was looking for a solution to an issue that we’ve been dealing with for quite some time, and I was aware of the fact that we talk about young people, instead of talking to people.

“The idea was working alongside SWC to encourage them to work alongside us to try and address anti-social behaviour and to get them to understand what antisocial behaviour is.”

“With the intergenerational disconnect, it is rare to see groups of younger people engage with older people when they’re walking past them, and in the video, I said if younger people saw them walking past and just said ‘hello’, ‘nice day’ ‘lovely dog’ and things like that would make such a massive difference. I’m hoping that it will get that message out there.”

Kirk Gilmore, who teaches the media class and oversaw the project added “It was a great opportunity for the students, the PSNI came to us about a project they wanted to work with us on and it was a great opportunity for us to get the students some real-world experience working on a film. They took charge of it, they planned it, they shot everything individually and it was very much their own project.”

“Hopefully this film will have a positive impact on the community, it’s getting the local kids’ voices out there.

“During lockdown there was a lot of stuff online and in the papers about kids causing havoc around the town, but this is giving the young people the voice back to the community to say ’we are members of this community and we have a right to be here too’” said Kirk.

By Callum McGuigan