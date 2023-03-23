SPAR Sion Mills are celebrating 30 years in the community

SPAR Sion Mills are celebrating 30 years serving their local community.

John and Donna McKenna have owned the store for 15 years, but it has been in the family since its opening in 1993, first owned by John’s sister and brother-in-law, Anne and John Doherty.

At that time, the store opened with just two employees, and the team has since grown to 28 colleagues from the local community.

Advertisement

Over the years the store has had four extensions to enable them to bring an impressive offering to the area, including a wide range of locally sourced produce, an expansive range of fresh groceries, Irvine’s butchery and delicious hot food for those on the go. Food to go is complemented by a full Barista Bar Coffee offering, ice cream from the Maud’s counter and a refreshing Frozen Fanta machine.

The store is at the heart of the community and with John and Donna being local to the area, they strive to provide top quality products and services for their shoppers.

Most important to John and Donna though, is the warm welcome and friendly service they and their team provide for every shopper. John commented, “We love being part of the everyday lives of those in the local community and enjoy chatting to all our customers, who we have gotten to know so well over the years.

“We can’t believe it’s the 30-year anniversary of the store and we are looking forward to many more years serving this wonderful community.”

Being central to the community, John and Donna also feel it is important to give back and have raised money for charities, both local and further afield, including the Society of St Vincent De Paul and Concern Worldwide. They also show support to the local Sion Mills Community Association, a voluntary association, also formed in 1993, which shows support to the children and senior citizens in the Sion Mills area.

SPAR Sion Mills is open Monday – Saturday, 6am – 10pm, Sunday 8am to 10pm.