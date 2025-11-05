Special adventure weekend being organised at Gortin park

A MEMORABLE outdoor experience filled with creativity, forest characters and festive fun is set to descend upon Gortin Glens next month.

Taking place on Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, the The Wandering Stick’s Festive Adventure invites children and adults to join a guided trail through the forest, meeting woodland creatures and uncovering hidden stories along the way.

Before setting off, participants will take part in a special workshop delivered by Navar Willow, where they’ll create their very own Stickman companion – decorated, named, and ready to join the adventure and continue the festive fun at home.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the family-friendly event is designed to spark imagination and connect with nature.

The Wandering Stick’s Festive Adventure will run from 10am to 3pm each day, with guided groups departing every hour on the hour.

Attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled time to register and make their way to the workshop area.

A dedicated Sensory Workshop will take place from 10am to 11am, offering a smaller group and modified activity for a more relaxed experience.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff described the event as a magical family day out.

“We are delighted to bring The Wandering Stick’s Festive Adventure to Gortin Glen Forest Park – the perfect surroundings for such an initiative,” he said.

““This unique pre-Christmas seasonal event offers families a wonderful opportunity to explore the outdoors, engage with nature, and enjoy creative activities together.

“Definitely a fantastic way to celebrate the festive season while making special memories in one of our most beautiful forest settings.”

Booking is essential. For further information and ticket details check out the Strule Arts Centre website.