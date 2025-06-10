Special appeal around blood donation session in Cookstown

A special appeal has been issued for people to come along to a blood donation event in Cookstown.

Normally, donors are asked to book a donation slot in advance.

However, in recognition of World Blood Donor Day this Saturday, the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service are allowing ‘walk-ins’ at all their sessions this week.

This means that people can just turn up a venue without an appointment.

There will be a blood donation session at the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown tomorrow, June 11, from 12.30pm to 7.30pm.

“If you’re a blood donor with A, O & B come on down, bring a friend and give blood it’s quick, easy & life-changing,” said a spokesperson for the blood transfusion service.