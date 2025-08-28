Special event being organised in memory of Conor Browne

CLOSE friends of a popular father-of-one who was stabbed to death on the streets of Castlederg two years ago are organising the second annual truck and tractor run in his memory.

‘Conor’s Truck and Tractor Run’ will be held in Castlederg on Sunday, September 28, kicking off at Castlederg Enterprise Centre with registration from 10am. The run is expected to commence at 2pm.

Conor Browne died at the age of 28 after he was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside a bar in the town.

He was brought to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries just two days later.

Two people are currently awaiting trial after being charged with murder and other offences related to the incident. Meanwhile, two other individuals who were arrested for affray were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

With the second anniversary of his death approaching, Conor’s friends, Gary Short, Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Dicky Harpur, Ciaran Byrne, Peter McGlynn, John Spence and Gavin Cassidy, decided to get together to honour his memory with a tractor and truck run.

Last year the first tractor and truck run was a fantastic success raising an incredible £80,000 for two local charities.

This year, each vehicle taking part in the run will be charged £20.

After the run, a barbecue and refreshments will be held in MJ’s Bar, Castlederg, followed by a charity raffle and auction.

Proceeds from the run will be divided equally between Air Ambulance NI and REVIVE-ICU, a charity supporting the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

To register interest in taking part in the tractor and truck run, or make a donation, you can contact the friends on social media at the Facebook page, CONOR’S Truck/Tractor Run.