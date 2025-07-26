Special events held in honour of Strabane community worker

A HEARTFELT series of tributes took place across Strabane last week to mark the first anniversary of the death of a well-known community activist.

Mickey Cunningham Senior, 74, (pictured) died suddenly last year while on holiday with friends in Bundoran. A stalwart of community life, he was a former chair of Strabane Sigersons GAA club, a founding member of Cairde, and a man described by many as one of the town’s ‘great characters’.

His son, Mickey Cunningham Junior, said the events would have made his father proud.

“My Da would have been so proud,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone who made the day happen; from Cairde to Christy’s, the performers on the day and all who sponsored it. All our family were deeply touched and it just goes to show how, when the chips are down, Strabane pulls together. I was deeply proud and I know my Da would have been too.”

The week of commemorations included a special Mass and the unveiling of a memorial bench on Tuesday, a packed day of live music in Christy’s Bar on Saturday, and a family fun day at Lisnafin Community Centre on Sunday.

Saturday’s fundraiser drew crowds throughout the day and raised over £3,000 for charity.

“We had a brilliant day to remember Mickey,” said one of the organisers, Cllr Raymond Barr.

“It was a lovely remembrance of Mickey by family and friends in attendance, with great music by Brendan Gallagher, Stevie Fitzgerald and Feargháíl Mac Lochlainn over a seven-hour period. A very emotional, uplifting day for everyone.”

The Sunday fun day, hosted at Lisnafin Community Centre, offered activities such as face painting, live music, balloon modelling, and a barbecue. It drew families from across the town and was described by organisers as a fitting tribute.

In a social media post, the Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust Community Centre dedicated the day to Mr Cunningham, crediting him for his behind-the-scenes work over the years.

“We had such a fantastic day at the Good Relations Fun Day,” the post read.

“We would like to dedicate this event to the late Michael Cunningham Snr on his first year anniversary. We miss him deeply, and those who knew him best know the behind-the-scenes work he did to even have the centre we have today. I’m sure he was proudly looking down on us.”