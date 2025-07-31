Special fitness day in support of life-changing Omagh charity

FITNESS-loving folks are invited to attend a special exercise day this weekend to help raise money for an Omagh charity which help to enhance the lives of people living with learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

This Saturday (August 2), Pro Physio NI and Reformer Pilates, located at 18A Sedan Avenue, Omagh, are opening their doors from 7.30am to 3.30pm so that attendees can pop in and try their services for free.

Instead of charging an entry fee, the local business are, instead, urging donations to the Friendly Care Group (FCG) – a voluntary self-help group established in 1985 to enhance the lives of the physically disabled, those with learning disabilities and their carers in the Carrickmore, Loughmacrory and Creggan areas.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Julie of Pro Physio described the charity as being ‘very close to her heart’.

“My daughter Charley is in the group,” Julie, who lives in the Termonmaguirc parish, said. “Without their support, she wouldn’t have been able to achieve what she has done.

“The group is invaluable to local parents; it helps those who don’t have as much opportunities and it makes the community stronger.”

FCG group, which meets regularly, aims to support people with learning and/or physical disabilities and their carers.

Membership ranges from young to old, with a significant number of recently registered young people presenting with a variety of disabilities.

The group is involved in a range of activities including the management of a respite holiday facility in Donegal, organisation and delivery of social educational and recreational events.