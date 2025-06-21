BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Special health awareness event being organised in Rouskey

  • 21 June 2025
Special health awareness event being organised in Rouskey
Special guest Dr Martin Kelly, respiratory consultant from Altnagelvin, was delighted to be presented with a cheque from the Rouskey CDA Management Committee following a charity tractor run.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 June 2025
1 minute read

A RESPIRATORY consultant is helping promote an upcoming awareness day in Rouskey.

Organised by Rouskey Community Development Association, the funds raised during a recent coffee morning at Rouskey Community Centre will play a crucial role in the group’s efforts to promote ‘Respiratory Awareness Day’ this September.

The group are further thrilled to announce the launch of a respiratory awareness group this autumn, which will include guest speakers and simple exercise classes aimed at enhancing respiratory health.

Advertisement

During the informative coffee morning, special guest Dr Martin Kelly, respiratory consultant from Altnagelvin, was also delighted to be presented with a cheque from the Rouskey CDA Management Committee. The funds on this occasion were raised during a Rouskey Tractor Run, of which Barry O’Neil played a key role in its organisation.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended the coffee morning, made donations, baked treats, contributed flowers and art displays, volunteered their time, and helped organise this wonderful event,” said a spokesperson from the event.

“The Rouskey CDA would like to convey our deep appreciation for the generosity of our local and neighbouring communities. Your support is invaluable, especially as we navigate the rising costs of keeping the Rouskey Community Centre open. Thank you!”

Related posts:

Louise will never be forgotten, say her heartbroken family Special appeal around blood donation session in Cookstown ‘Walk of Hope’ to be held in Strabane tomorrow evening

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn