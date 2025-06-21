Special health awareness event being organised in Rouskey

A RESPIRATORY consultant is helping promote an upcoming awareness day in Rouskey.

Organised by Rouskey Community Development Association, the funds raised during a recent coffee morning at Rouskey Community Centre will play a crucial role in the group’s efforts to promote ‘Respiratory Awareness Day’ this September.

The group are further thrilled to announce the launch of a respiratory awareness group this autumn, which will include guest speakers and simple exercise classes aimed at enhancing respiratory health.

During the informative coffee morning, special guest Dr Martin Kelly, respiratory consultant from Altnagelvin, was also delighted to be presented with a cheque from the Rouskey CDA Management Committee. The funds on this occasion were raised during a Rouskey Tractor Run, of which Barry O’Neil played a key role in its organisation.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended the coffee morning, made donations, baked treats, contributed flowers and art displays, volunteered their time, and helped organise this wonderful event,” said a spokesperson from the event.

“The Rouskey CDA would like to convey our deep appreciation for the generosity of our local and neighbouring communities. Your support is invaluable, especially as we navigate the rising costs of keeping the Rouskey Community Centre open. Thank you!”