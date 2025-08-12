Special kids camp in memory of two Tyrone lads

HUNDREDS of local children will this week be attending a multi-sports camp in Dungannon to make new friends, foster cross-community relationships and learn new skills while honouring the memories of two dearly-missed boys in the community.

Taking place this Wednesday (August 13) to Friday, ‘Camp Joshua’ was established in 2021 following the death of Josh Griggs (19) from Newmills, and family friend, Josh Green (22), Dungannon, who passed away a few months earlier. Both came from Protestant backgrounds but were known to those in the community for their cross-community work and good relations.

Coordinated through the committee and volunteers of Brackaville GFC, the camp is free-of-charge for all those that attend and is run solely by volunteers. Each child also receives a t-shirt and free lunch over the three days to ensure equality amongst all those attending.

Brackaville GFC work in partnership with Dungannon Rugby Football Club, Dungannon Rovers FC and Newmills Wildlife & Gardening Club to provide young people with a healthy variety of sports and activities and providing them with opportunities that may not be available to them otherwise.

Camp Joshua will then conclude with a free-of-charge family fun day on the Saturday open to everyone in the community.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, organisers say that this year they are expecting to welcome approximately 250 children to the invaluable camp.

“After the huge success of Camp Joshua previously, we are excited to welcome everyone again for another funfilled few days in memory of Joshua Griggs and Joshua Green,” they said. “It is a cross-community multi sport camp which aims to bring young people together in a safe, fun and educational environment.

“Over the past four years, we have provided almost 1,300 children with Camp Joshua free-of-charge, and this year, the camp became fully-booked in a record time of five minutes.

“Sport has made a great impact on connecting young people and adults alike in our community.”

While organisers are endeavouring to continue to keep Camp Joshua free-of-charge for those attending, the camp requires substantial costs in providing young people with equipment, resources and food for the week and cannot do so without the kind generosity of the public and local businesses.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank anyone who has donated to our Camp Joshua fundraiser so far,” organisers said.

“It has also allowed us to provide each child with a lunch for each day of the camp, provide them with a t-shirt and pay for external activities, including our Camp Joshua Community Fun Day.

“Please, where you can, consider donating, and we can’t wait to see you all there!”

If you would like to make a donation to help keep Camp Joshua running, please visit: https:///gofund.me/5862bd2d