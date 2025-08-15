Special party to mark 70th anniversary of Omagh estate

CELEBRATING its 70th year this September, the people of Cannondale in Omagh are preparing for a very special ‘Party on the Green’ – a fun-filled day for residents past and present.

The event will take place on the Cannondale green on Saturday, September 6, from 12pm to 6pm, featuring live music from local residents, food and drink, and a wide range of activities for all ages, including karaoke, fancy dress, a magic show, and sports day games.

Organised by residents Michelle Owens and Ciara Keyes, the idea came from Michelle’s nine-year-old son, PJ Dunphy.

Advertisement

“There had been previous celebrations for the 50th and 60th anniversaries,” Michelle explained.

“One evening, PJ reminded me that Cannondale would be turning 70 this year and asked who would be organising the party, so myself and Ciara decided to get stuck in.

“Initially, it was to be a small gathering with neighbours, but it’s grown from there. It was lovely that my son instinctively understood the tradition and legacy of something like this.”

Michelle, who has lived in Cannondale for 13 years, has strong family ties to the area. Her husband, Aidan Dunphy, grew up there, and her father, Pat Owens, also lived in Cannondale before meeting her mother.

“My father had a wee flat in Cannondale before he met my mum and he used to pal up with the McGlynns and play guitar together in the sixties,” she explained.

“My husband’s family, the Dunphys, all grew up around here too. Their granny was the first generation to live here and she used to teach piano to the kids in the area. Nowadays, our children are ‘fourth generation Dalers’, as we call it.”

Michelle also spoke of Cannondale’s changing face. While long-standing family connections endure, in more recent years the area has welcomed families from Portugal, Lithuania, America and Syria, adding to the community’s diversity.

Advertisement

Ahead of the anniversary, Michelle and Ciara have received support from the local council and from residents of Coolnagard. However, without a formal organising committee in place, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs.

“We wanted to raise some extra funding to help with the celebrations,” Michelle said.

“We could run it for free, but it really wouldn’t be the same. Anyone who donates is more than welcome to come along, although the whole point of this event is to bring local residents together to celebrate Cannondale.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com by searching ‘Cannondale 70th Anniversary Party on the Green’.