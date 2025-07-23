Special picnic event being held in Omagh park this weekend

A special Teddy Bears Picnic is being held in Omagh this weekend.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, supported by Apex, Arbour, Radius and Alpha Housing Associations through the Housing for All Shared Housing Programme, will host the picnic in Grange Park on Saturday from 1pm – 4pm.

This free event promises to be a fun filled day for the whole family, packed with engaging activities, music and entertainment.

The Teddy Bears Picnic also celebrates Omagh’s own Jimmy Kennedy, the internationally renowned lyricist behind the beloved children’s song The Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

There will be music from the St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band and a singalong with Tom Sweeney’s “Tots and Teddy” performance.

The Hungarian Saturday School will also perform The Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

There will be plenty to enjoy throughout the day including:

Interactive games with Hunter West

Sports and fun with coaches from Omagh Leisure Complex Summer Camp

Storytelling sessions with Libraries NI

An educational Tree Trail and Bug Hunt led by the Council’s Biodiversity and Climate Change Team

Arts and crafts including Thai Arts NI’s fan-making workshop, sand art with Natalie in the Light Box, and creative fun with Wheel Works Art Cart.

As well as visits from summer-themed characters, face painting, hula hoops, bubbles and more.

Those attending can stay hydrated with Refill NI’s rehydration vehicle and enjoy a variety of on-site food vendors, free goodies and useful information will be available from Apex, Arbour, Radius and Alpha Housing Associations, along with PCSP, Western Trust Fostering Services and other community partners.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said: “I am really delighted to see the return of the Teddy Bear’s Picnic. This year’s affordable and family-friendly event is building on last year’s success which was thoroughly enjoyed by so many families.

“As a Council, we are committed to offering high-quality experiences for both residents and visitors, and it is fantastic to see free events like this that families can actively take part in and enjoy.

“Grange Park in Omagh is the perfect setting for the event — a redeveloped, inclusive and accessible play space where children of all abilities can explore and have fun.”