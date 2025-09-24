Special reception marks 80th anniversary of Seskinore group

A SPECIAL civic reception was held in the Grange Council Offices, Omagh, to mark the 80th anniversary of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club (YFC).

The event, hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, recognised the club’s remarkable contribution to rural youth and community life since its formation in 1945.

From humble beginnings with just four members, Seskinore YFC has grown into a vibrant and thriving organisation with 106 members today.

Advertisement

Over the decades, the club has provided generations of young people with opportunities to learn new skills, develop confidence, and build friendships that last a lifetime.

In his address, Cllr McElduff praised the achievements and enduring spirit of the club.

“Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club is much more than an organisation – it is a supportive community and a cornerstone of rural life in our district.

“Your members consistently demonstrate initiative, creativity and a strong sense of community, contributing not only to the success of the club but to the wider area,” he added.

Cllr McElduff also highlighted the wider role of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, with over 3,600 members.

He commended Seskinore YFC for embodying the organisation’s mission of encouraging development, creativity and contribution for the benefit of members, charity, industry and community.

This year’s anniversary celebrations have already showcased the enthusiasm of Seskinore members past and present, with events such as the anniversary dinner, a Big Breakfast fundraiser and a tree planting initiative.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the club is set to host a special evening featuring The Country Players, further demonstrating its lively spirit and forward-looking outlook.

Concluding his remarks, Cllr McElduff congratulated the club on reaching this significant milestone.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I extend warm congratulations on your 80th anniversary.

I hope your journey with Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club has been filled with enjoyment, valuable experiences and lasting memories.

“With your passion and commitment, I have no doubt the Club will continue to thrive for many more years to come.”