Special service honours charity volunteers in Tyrone

HONOURING the mission, values, and tireless dedication of The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) was the aim of a recent Mass which took place recently in Cookstown.

The celebration, at Holy Family Church, paid tribute to the organisation’s volunteers and highlighted the essential support they provide to individuals and families in local communities throughout the Northern Region.

The Mass was celebrated with reverence and reflection, with the officiating priest, Fr McNally, using his homily to speak about the enduring importance of SVP’s work.

He emphasised the compassion, selflessness, and commitment shown by members who, often quietly and without recognition, offer practical and emotional support to those facing hardship.

He further reflected on the life and legacy of St Vincent de Paul, drawing parallels between his example and the efforts of SVP members today who uphold his mission of service, dignity and care.

Sean Gallagher, the newly-elected SVP regional president for the Northern Region, said that attending the event was ‘an honour’.

“I am grateful that so many members of SVP in the Northern Region attended the Feast Day Mass and I would commend our volunteers for their deep-rooted dedication, as I know that their involvement extends far beyond providing financial or material assistance during our core work of home visitation,” he said.

“SVP members listen and befriend individuals and families navigating difficult times.

“It was a particular honour for me personally, that my first event as regional president for the Northern Region was in attending this Feast Day Mass and delivering a reading from Corinthians.”

In conclusion Sean thanked Fr McNally for celebrating the Mass, Sonlight for leading the congregation in song and SVP Regional Ambassador Malachi Cush for adding his own blend of music and worship, by performing the Psalm, offering an uplifting backdrop to the Mass.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice.

Dedicated SVP volunteers tirelessly work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.