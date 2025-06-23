Special trip down memory lane at Cookstown school

AS the old saying goes, it really was the best days of our lives.

That was the shared sentiment of many who gathered at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown, as the much-loved school opened its doors one last time before closing ahead of a long-awaited move to a state-of-the-art new building this September.

First opened in 1965, the school’s final open evening proved a walk down memory lane. Thousands of photographs and artefacts were on display, chronicling the rich history of the college and giving past pupils and staff a chance to relive old times.

As a former pupil myself, it was a pleasure to return to the old stomping ground… catching up with familiar faces, reflecting on years gone by, and finally working up the courage to greet our old principal by his first name.

“How have you been, Pat?” I asked Mr Convery, bravely and perhaps a little too confidently. The man, who hasn’t aged a day since I left Holy Trinity 20 years ago to study media at South West College, didn’t miss a beat.

“John? No, Jarlath!” he replied, mistaking me for my older brother – despite us barely looking alike.

Mr Convery retired 19 years ago, but remains one of the most iconic figures in the school’s history, having served from 1973 to 2006.

And clearly, he hasn’t lost his trademark wit.

“Well, I just had to come and see the place before it falls down,” he said, surveying the surroundings. “They say they’re going to demolish it, but looking around, I don’t think they’ll have to. If they leave it any longer, it’ll be gone!”

Also in attendance was my old science teacher – and a long-time pupil favourite – Seamus Henry, who retired nine years ago after 35 years at Holy Trinity.

“It’s always lovely meeting past pupils and colleagues, a real treat,” he said. “I have nothing but fond memories. It was a lovely school and a great town to work in for all those years.”

His words brought back a vivid memory from my last day of third year in June 2004, when he caught me skipping class.

“Cowan, into my office, now!” he commanded. I braced myself for a telling-off that would ruin my summer.

But once inside, his tone softened: “I believe you went to see Metallica in Dublin the other night… Were they any good?”

Mr Henry also once stood up for us during a school talent show when a few friends and I entered to perform ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath.

Some staff weren’t impressed, deeming our ‘atrocious’ racket inappropriate for a Catholic school.

But it all went ahead in the end thanks to Mr Henry. A man with an evidently fine taste in music.

Current principal Isabel Russell, who has led Holy Trinity since 2011, said it was ‘a pleasure’ to welcome so many former staff and students back through the doors.

“For me, being a somewhat new principal to the school and area, it’s been lovely to meet so many past pupils and staff I’ve heard so much about,” she said. “It’s just such a pleasure to offer this opportunity to the community.”

Looking ahead to the school’s new chapter, Ms Russell said the new building, due to open in September, will usher in exciting opportunities.

“It will completely transform what we believe education should be here in Cookstown, throughout the community and even further afield.

“While the current school has served us so well, we have to move forward and ensure the best possible facilities for our children now.”