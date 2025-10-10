Special trip down memory lane for ex-Desmonds workers in Omagh

A special event has been held to allow former Desmonds workers in Omagh to take a trip down memory lane.

As part of Positive Ageing Month 2025 and the Strule Arts Centre Heritage Programme, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week hosted ‘Remembering Desmonds’, an event that celebrated an important part of Omagh’s rich industrial heritage.

This intergenerational event brought together members of the community, past employees of Desmonds, and local students for a morning of learning, storytelling, and shared memories.

Dr. Johnny Hamill opened the event with a detailed overview of the history of the local textile industry, setting the scene for a series of insightful reflections from those who worked in or were connected to Desmonds over the years.

The event concluded with a relaxed panel discussion, a conversation filled with reminiscence, laughter, and heartfelt memories of a workplace that shaped many lives in Omagh.

Cllr Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “The story of Desmonds was always likely to command local people’s attention as it is such a defining part of our local heritage.

“People lived and worked there in each other’s shelter week in, week out; month in, month out and year in, year out. Desmonds became such a big part of people’s lives, and I can understand why everyone wanted to reminisce and meet old friends again in the context of local heritage.”