Special Youth Mass on Sunday at historic Tyrone location

A HISTORIC location where three Catholic dioceses meet will serve as the backdrop this weekend for a special Youth Mass to mark the Jubilee Year.

While thousands of young pilgrims gather in Rome this week for the Jubilee of Youth, several hundred people from across the local area are expected to unite in a field near the village of Seskinore this Sunday at 3pm.

The Mass will take place at a unique spot on the boundary of the parishes of Beragh, Fintona and Drumragh – where the dioceses of Armagh, Clogher and Derry converge.

Held under the theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’, the event will celebrate youth, unity, and faith as part of the Catholic Church’s global Jubilee Year.

Jubilee Years are celebrated once every 25 years, with the last having taken place in 2000.

“We will have music, reflections and quiet time for prayer on what is certain to be an historic occasion,” said one of the organisers.

“It’s understood this will be the first time a Mass has ever been celebrated at the exact point where the three dioceses meet, making it a truly memorable event.

“We’re encouraging families and young people from all parishes to join us as we embrace the Jubilee call to walk as Pilgrims of Hope together.”

The Mass will take place on land now farmed by local man Stephen Cassidy, located on the Old Tattyreagh Road near the former Tattyreagh Van Hire premises.

Stewards will direct traffic via the Tullyvalley Road, with a one-way system in operation and a short walk through the field to the Mass site.

Those attending are advised to bring a blanket or chair and suitable footwear in case of rain.

Shuttle buses will operate from the chapel in Seskinore from 2pm and from Tattyreagh Van Hire at 2.30pm.