St Eugene’s Band conductor steps back after almost 30 years

If we imagine Mike Reynolds’s time as the conductor of St Eugene’s Band as a piece of music, we could say that the final notes of his nearly 30 year symphony were played earlier this week… but that might be a bit melodramatic.

Because, while Mike is handing over his baton after almost three decades at the helm of one of Omagh’s most-loved musical institutions, he will remain a crucial part of the group, resuming his old role as one of the group’s chief clarinetists.

Speaking with the 76-year-old earlier this week, Mike told the UH about his life of music, what makes a successful conductor, and how St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band have managed to survive through a time that seen many similar bands perish.

“Wherever I have went, music has followed, and the two of us have always seemed to get along all right,” began Mike, with a friendly, disarming laugh.

“I first came into contact with St Eugene’s Band about 40 years ago.

“It was before I owned the shop (Reynolds Music), and they were coming up Castle Street.

“I liked what I heard and was amazed that a brass and woodwind band had the energy to play so well and march up Castle Street (a famously steep incline) at the same time.”

As Mike alluded to, this was a number of years before the birth of Reynolds Music, when the young Yorkshire man was still working as an instrument repairer with the Western Education Library Board.

“The conductor of the band at that time was a man called Brian Turbett, and he happened to be the librarian with the Music Service of the Library Board,” continued Mike.

“We were at work one day when I told him I liked the band and he said to come along to their next practice.”

Mike had been interested in music as a youngster growing up in Huddersfield, and developed his facility with the saxophone and clarinet when he joined the army.

“During my time with the military I went to Germany, Yemen, and, eventually, ended up in Lisanelly Barracks.”

Needless to say, by the time Mike began playing with St Eugene’s Band, he was already an accomplished musician, with both an ear and mind for music.

“I was with the band for about ten years as a clarinet player before I became conductor, after Brian, sadly, passed away,” recalled Mike.

Mike explained what is required of a person to make a successful conductor… “You need a certain amount of knowledge, the ability to keep a steady tempo, and a personality that is able to compromise and get on with people,” he said.

Mike said that the proper measure of a conductor’s success should be the amount of improvement they bring about in the band.

“I think St Eugene’s are a better band now than when I took over as conductor, and I am satisfied with that,” he said, humbly.

To the untrained eye, the conductor can seem like the quintessential tyrant. With the swish of their baton, they can make the music roar or cease altogether. However, for Mike, conducting has always been about encouragement, nurturing and listening.

“You have to be able to hear not only what each member of the band is playing, but also what they are saying,” explained Mike.

“You have to understand, empathise and encourage. That is how you help a band get better, I think.”

In saying that, the soldiers of song who served under Mike say there is a slightly sterner side to his nature, too – but one that always had the collective interest of the band as its guiding end.

Speaking about Mike’s decision to step away, Pat O’Kane, chair of St Eugene’s Band, said, “Mike’s style of management could best be described as parental: strict and professional when needed to develop and learn, but compassionate, caring, warm, tolerant and forgiving when we tried our best but left him wanting better from us.

“Not only has Mike been an outstanding conductor who has built and developed the band and its members, but over the years he has become a friend and mentor to all of us.”

We will conclude with a final word from Mike – one of the Tamlaght Road’s favourite adopted sons. “St Eugene’s has always been a band rooted in the community where it is based. It is made up of families and friends, everybody knows everybody, and that is why we were able to survive, while so many other brass and reed bands were not.

“Thanks to all the band members – and the rest of the Omagh community – who have helped the band over the years. I look forward to continuing playing on now as a musician.”