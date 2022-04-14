St Ronan’s named Tyrone’s best school

STAFF and pupils at a small primary school outside Omagh are celebrating this week after being named the county’s best at a prestigious awards ceremony in Belfast.

St Ronan’s PS, Recarson received the ‘Best School in Tyrone’ title at the Families First NI Education Awards, held in the Titanic Building.

After being nominated by a parent at the school last December, St. Ronan’s was shortlisted as one of the seven finalists for Best School in Tyrone. Parents and the wider community were invited to vote, giving their reasons for supporting the school. Also in the running for the award was St Peter’s Primary School in Plumbridge.

Delighted St Ronan’s principal, Orla Meenagh, said, “To win on Saturday evening, was just amazing! To hear the encouraging, appreciative and thoughtful comments from our parents was extremely special.

“We are very fortunate to have such amazing pupils and families attending our school, so to you all, thank you.

“The St Ronan’s, Recarson family is a unique and special community that encourage and support each other in all that we do.”

Mrs Meenagh said she was extremely proud of the school’s “incredible” team, including the teachers, support staff and the Board of Governors. She added, “To receive this award to acknowledge their hard work, dedication and commitment to the education of our pupils is just overwhelming!”

Meanwhile, St Peter’s PS principal Sheila Falls said it was a “privilege and honour” to have been nominated as a finalist.