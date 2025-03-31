Stewart’s passing signals the end of a generation of Jeffersons

THE death has taken place in South West Acute Hospital of Stewart Jefferson, one of Tyrone’s most respected senior citizens who was renowned for his hard work and friendly disposition.

In his 94th year, his passing was made more poignant by the fact that it signalled the end of a generation of Jeffersons in the Sixmilecross district.

Born in 1931, the youngest of six children to Willie and Annie Jefferson in the townland of Gortfin, Stewart lived in the area for most of his life.

During a very humble upbringing in the family’s thatched cottage, he attended Tursallagh Primary School from the age of seven until the leaving age of 14.

His first job was on his father’s modest farm which provided everything from milk to meat for the family table.

Stewart often recalled accompanying his father on a horse and cart to Ballygawley fair and stopping at the junction of Whitebridge Road to give the horses a break and to take time out to eat.

In 1955 Stewart and his parents moved to No 11 Tursallagh Road which was to be his home until the end of 2023 when he was admitted to Hillcrest Nursing Home in Omagh.

Throughout his long life Stewart worked a number of jobs, from farming to glazing. Among his employers were Brian Rafferty, Tanderagee, Joe ‘King’ and Duncan Anderson in Cavanreagh and Fred Cobane.

In the 1970s he worked briefly for Tyrone Weavers, Moygashel. He then moved on to Kirklands factory outside Omagh which specialised in knitting machines, where his job was packing and saw-cutting metal.

Such was his reputation that within three weeks of being made redundant by Kirklands he was recruited by Omaglass with whom he worked for the next 18 years.

Stewart also found time to maintain his own small farm and lend valuable support at the nearby farm owned by his brother Robbie and wife Maud, and latterly nephew Derek.

In semi-retirement he worked part-time with contractor Eugene Owens and electrician Wilson Kerr.

At the funeral service in St Michael’s Church, Sixmilecross, Rev Alan Barr paid tribute to an honest, hard-working man who had played a prominent role during a lifetime in the parish.

On behalf of the family, Mr Barr expressed thanks for the outstanding care Stewart received from Lakeland, in particular Sharon, Tanya, Clodagh and Valerie; the staff of Hillcrest and South West Area Hospital.

Lessons were read by niece Irene Jefferson and nephew Rev Jeff Ballantine who told of his uncle’s love of God and the Bible, and also for many sports, particularly Formula 1, motorcycling, boxing and football.

One of Stewart’s biggest thrills was racing the train from Sixmilecross station, along Glussey Road to Rollingford level crossing, on board his 350cc Royal Enfield.

The eulogy was given by nephew Nigel Ballantine who spoke of Stewart’s affection for nature, particularly flowers and birds.

Nigel said, “Stewart absolutely loved company and an ‘open door’ meant his home was a real meeting place for friends and neighbours.

Anyone who called there was always welcomed by a blazing open fire, accompanied by tea and all the trimmings.”

Stewart also had a special affinity with his ‘American cousins’ and his many fireside stories included that of his mother Annie setting sail for Philadelphia as a 19-year-old in 1907 before returning five years later and marrying Willie Jefferson, while several of her siblings stayed behind and made Philly their home.

Another passion was reading. In the early days the family’s real source of news came from neighbours Brian Rafferty and Gussy Corrigan who would ceili and tell them what was going on in the world.

“Stewart’s was not only a newspaper house but also a radio house,” added Nigel. “This had all started with huddling around an old transistor and listening to world title fights in the Forties.

“He was a mad football fan and Saturday afternoons were filled with live coverage from the Old Firm, English and Irish Leagues.”

Messages of sympathy were read by sisters Lucie, Ella and Taylor Jefferson, grand-nieces of the deceased; the organist was Elizabeth McLaren and piper Nigel Ballantine.

Stewart was interred in the adjoining graveyard at St Michael’s. Donations in lieu to Sixmilecross Parish Church, c/o the undertakers JH Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh BT79 0TA.

Mr Jefferson was predeceased by brothers Robbie, Jackie and Billy, and sisters Madge (Gray) and Ruth (Ballantine).