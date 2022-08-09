Strabane BID welcome improvement works in town centre

STRABANE Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed revitalisation works being carried out in the town centre.

Currently, painting improvement works are taking place along Market Street and part of the Derry Road in Strabane with the project representing a total investment of £135,000.

The majority of funding comes from the Department for Communities, with a contribution from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Advertisement

Works are being delivered by council staff, with support from Strabane BID and the total job is expected to be completed later this month.

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, said, “This is part of a wider series of revitalisation works in Strabane which will make it an even more attractive location for business and investment.

“It will increase footfall and boost the local economy to provide much-needed and much-valued support for our local businesses. These painting works will make a significant difference to the streetscape on both Market Street and Derry Road, and Strabane BID would welcome more of the same for other streets within the town.

“This is the first of many planned investments into the town centre which highlights the commitment to delivering for Strabane. We will continue to work alongside council and other partners to deliver for our business community and for the town as we move forward through a crucial period in rebuilding the economy locally.”

Emma McGill, Strabane town centre development manager, added, “These works are part of a wider programme that will boost the local economy and bring more people into the town centre.”