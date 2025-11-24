Strabane community group launches its fifth calendar in a row

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association in Strabane has launched its 2026 calendar – the fifth successive calendar produced by the group.

The theme of this year’s calendar is ‘Ar bhruacha na Moirne’ – By the banks of the Mourne and copies will be delivered free of charge to those living in the Fountain Street catchment area.

Copies can also be purchased at a cost of £5 at the centre and in several local shops across the town including McCauley’s, Fountain Street, Doran’s Meetinghouse Street, McFadden’s, Bridge Street, Haughey’s, Ballycolman Avenue, and McBrearty’s, Melmount Road.

“We wish to kindly acknowledge the active participation of all those who contributed to the production of this calendar via the Reminiscence Group held over several months at the Centre,” Neighbourhood Renewal Project co-ordinator, Aodhán Harkin said.

“A special word of thanks to Sean Crawford who co-ordinated the group, to Anne Gilloway, Carmel Conroy, Ann McGowan, Tish Porter, Annie Monaghan, Angela McLaughlin, Annette McCosker, Kathleen Strawbridge, Mary Hegarty, Jacinta Molloy, Eamon McColgan, Graham O’Kane, Aiden Dunne, Elaine Robinson, Gina Devine, Antoinette Brennan, Geraldine McGarrigle, Loretto Gillespie, Joe Gillespie, Isaac Hassan, Anne Hassan, Mary McColgan and Jimmy Mullen for their active involvement.

“Thanks also to Gareth Wray (December photo), Sean Crawford, Louise McCreary, Old Strabane and its Memories, Welch Collection, and The Cooper Collection (PRONI), for the kind use of their photographs to be included in this calendar which has made it all possible and is greatly appreciated. Apologies if we have omitted anyone who submitted or owned any of the photos used.”

He added, “A kind work of thanks also to John and Sean Dudgeon of JD Print for their professional help and advice in the design and compilation of the calendar and to Antaine Ó Fearghail (Tony Farrell) for his expertise on the use of Gaeilge within the calendar.”

The costs associated with the design and production of the calendar were kindly met through the generosity of The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland.

Lottery officer Lorraine Gallen was also thanked for all her help and assistance as well as centre manager Mary Deery who secured the funding to make the project possible.