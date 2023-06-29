Strabane competitors prove to be ‘hard as oak’

Three Strabane kids, who took on an endurance challenge at the weekend proved that they are indeed ‘hard as oaks’.

Halli Kellett-Carlin, Thomas Jack and his brother Travis, were among the competitors who completed the ‘Teen Oak’ endurance challenge in Derry.

The ‘Teen Oak’ challenge saw young participants between the ages of 11-17 take on a 5k run, overcoming obstacles both man-made and natural in a test of strength, endurance and perseverance. At the end of the course is a water slide where runners can cool off after what is surely a tiring experience.

Halli’s mum, Sam, said that she couldn’t be prouder of the threesome.

“Halli and her friends, Travis and Thomas, did excellently. They had to do things like run through thick muck, rope-swinging over water and jump from high levels to complete the challenge. It’s a very physically- draining experience, especially for three 11-year-olds. I signed them up for it as I thought it would be a good experience.

“The kids are very active anyway, as they usually are at that age, but to prepare they were climbing, swimming, cycling and running all around the place; it’s fair to say they never stop!” she laughed.

“All three go off to secondary school in September, the boys to Holy Cross, and Halli to Strabane Academy, so I thought they could start a fun summer off with a bang.”

The trio are now planning to partake in a second challenge in Dublin in September, ominously called ‘Hell and Back’.

Sam explained, “It’s the same sort of challenge, only this time its 8k instead of five, which will probably require a bit more training, but I’m sure they’re up for it.

“Adults can also take part in this one so I’m thinking I may put on my own running shoes and get stuck in!”