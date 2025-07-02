Strabane nun dies a few months after her 100th birthday

A much-loved Strabane nun has passed away just a few months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Sister Benedict Culligan died on Tuesday.

Born Mary Valentine Culligan in Kilrush, Co Clare, in 1925, Sr Benedict moved to Strabane at the age of eight, where she would spend much of her life serving both her faith and the local community.

In 1945, Sr Benedict entered religious life and took the name Sr Mary Benedict, making her First Profession of Vows in 1948.

Her teaching career began in 1951, and for many years, she taught at the Convent Primary School, where she became known for her warm, friendly, and patient approach to educating the town’s young people.

Sr Benedict specialised in infant education and was particularly kind to any child facing difficulties, offering support through not only academics but also music, art, and craft.

Beyond her teaching, Sr Benedict contributed to the community in many ways.

She assisted with sacristy duties in Leckpatrick parish, cared for the altar linen, and helped organize children’s choruses for local pantomimes.

She was also involved in the Ladies’ Guild and worked tirelessly to support the sick and elderly of the local parishes.

Sr Benedict, a talented artist with a beautiful singing voice, began teaching art classes for adults, which continued for many years and culminated in annual exhibitions.

Sr Benedict’s Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 4pm tomorrow, July 3.

She will be buried afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam ttps://www.churchservices.tv/strabane