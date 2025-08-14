Strabane plumber honoured by sapling from world-famous tree

WHEN the world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree on the border between England and Scotland was cut down by vandals in 2023, it felt like a personal loss to many. Standing in a dramatic dip along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, the solitary sycamore had been one of the most photographed trees in the world, its image appearing on postcards, calendars, and even in films. For 150 years, it had weathered storms and seasons, quietly presiding over the windswept landscape.

In the days after its felling, there emerged an outpouring of grief from people who had never even seen the tree in person, such was its symbolic pull. But the story of the Sycamore Gap Tree did not end with its demise. From its seeds and branches, conservationists and campaigners began work on a remarkable project, the ‘Tree of Hope’ campaign. The idea was simple yet powerful: To take something born out of loss and turn it into living memorials. Cuttings and seedlings from the original tree were carefully nurtured, and eventually, 49 saplings were given to communities from Cornwall to the Highlands of Scotland. Of those 49 saplings, only one will be planted in Ireland – and it is coming to Strabane.

However this young sycamore will carry with it not only the legacy of the original tree but also a very personal story of love, friendship, and remembrance.

The Strabane sapling will be planted in memory of John Gallagher, a local plumber whose generosity and kindness made him a popular member of the community.

John, who passed away last year after living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), was someone whose personality left a mark on everyone he met.

For decades, he could be found fixing pipes, installing heating systems, and lending his expertise to anyone in need – often going the extra mile without a second thought and even on occasions, working for free.

Motor Neurone Disease gradually took away John’s physical abilities, but it never took his spirit.

Friends and family these days remember his courage and dignity in the face of a cruel illness, and his determination to keep smiling even in difficult moments.

When news of the Tree of Hope campaign was previously revealed, John’s family applied through the National Trust and secured a young tree, recognising that it would serve as a lasting tribute.

John’s wife Debbie said: “John was our everything, we were so lucky to have him in our lives.

“We will forever admire the strength and bravery he showed whilst living with MND. Our hearts will always be broken, but we take comfort in knowing that the John Gallagher Tree of Hope will help keep his legacy alive.

“We are extremely grateful of all the hard work John Donaghey has put into helping us secure the sapling, as without him, this would never have been possible.”

Nikki Crowley, who is leading the Tree of Hope initiative for the National Trust, said: “The National Trust was delighted to receive an application for one of the 49 Sycamore Gap Trees of Hope in memory of John Gallagher.

“The application talked about a collective journey towards healing, unity and shared purpose aligned perfectly with the aims of the Tree of Hope initiative.

“We hope the tree is enjoyed by many, and becomes a part of the rich cultural heritage of Strabane, growing and thriving with the community it will sit within.”

The name of the tree will be the John Gallagher Tree of Hope, and the aim is to plant the sapling during Tree Week, which is held from November 22-30.

The family’s hope is to plant it next to the Tinnies (Let the Dance Begin sculptures) but that proposal is currently awaiting approval from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Local independent councillor, Raymond Barr, who is fully supportive of the application to plant the tree at the Tinnies, said: “I first want to congratulate John’s family on their success on securing one of the 49 saplings and being the only successful applicant on these shores.

“The tree will mean so much to John’s family and friends. John was a very well known and popular Strabane man, never one to seek credit for his actions; he was a community man to the full.

“The Tree of Hope is a unique and prestigious award which will mean so much to the community of Strabane and the surrounding district. I, along with local councillor Derek Hussey, have made an official proposal to have the tree planted next to the Let the Dance Begin sculptures.

“The Tree of Hope will be an iconic landmark for Strabane symbolising loss and hope for the future and it deserves a site worthy of its uniqueness and importance. And I hope council will do their best to facilitate this.”

Just as the original Sycamore Gap tree became a landmark, it’s hoped this new tree will become a place where people pause, reflect, and remember.

Each sapling is planted with a story, whether it commemorates someone, marks a moment of resilience, or simply brings people together.

For Strabane, the story will always be about John Gallagher.

If the council gives the green light, November’s planting will not be the end of the story but the beginning of a new chapter.

The tree will eventually become part of the town’s landscape and identity, and Strabane will forever be associated with the Sycamore Gap Tree.

In years to come, people might take photos beside it and walkers might stop to admire its beauty – all the while perhaps hearing the story of the man whose life it honours.

In the face of the Sycamore Gap Tree’s loss, there was grief. In the face of John’s passing, there was grief. But now, in both cases, there is also hope – hope that beauty and connection can grow again, even after the hardest of goodbyes.

The tree will carry two stories, one of a tree that stood for centuries and another of a man whose quiet strength and generosity made him highly respected within the local community.

John’s family would like to thank Martin McGrath from Lisnafin Community Centre for facilitating the application for the tree, Raymond Barr for his advocacy of the tree within council and Derek Hussey for his support also.