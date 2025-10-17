Strabane school hall reopens after extensive storm damage

A Strabane school’s assembly hall has reopened after it was badly damaged in Storm Eowyn earlier this year.

Staff, pupils, governors, Education Authority representatives and contractors came together for the official reopening of the hall at Strabane Controlled Primary School.

The primary school was one of several in the area to suffer structural damage during the storm.

Crowds gathered at the newly-refurbished facility to celebrate the transformation of this vital space, marking a significant milestone in its recovery from the devastation of January.

The refurbished hall now features upgraded lighting, sound systems, stage enhancements, as well as improved facilities throughout the entire school.

The ceremony featured piano performances and a touching rendition of the Bruno Mars hit ‘Count On Me’ by the school choir.

Principal Cherith Thompson praised the resilience and adaptability of pupils and staff throughout the process, which left the school without an assembly hall for two terms.

She said, “The new hall stands as a symbol of unity, creativity, and the school’s enduring spirit.

“Pupils, staff and guests were invited to enjoy refreshments and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the school’s journey.”

She also extended sincere thanks from everyone at the school to the EA Maintenance Team and contractors for their tireless efforts and collaborative approach.