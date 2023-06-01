Strabane sizzles in early summer heatwave

IT is hard not to be in a good mood with the sun blasting down on our head and shoulders. Exam season is nearly over, holidays are in sight, and the bright, vibrant days put a sense of optimism in our hearts as we set sail into summer.
Placed right in the midst was the last bank holiday of May, acting almost as a flagstone representing the start of a scorching summer (hopefully!).
Whilst sitting outside your local pub dressed in your best flowery dress, or in your dad shorts and Hawaiian shirt you may never want this to end. However Grahame Madge from the Met Office predicts that this hot spell will start to diminish as early as Tuesday next week.
“In Northern Ireland we are expecting dry and bright conditions with few clouds as the days go on,” he said. “The reason for the good weather is the high air pressure focused in Scotland that is acting as a shield from the lower pressures of the Atlantic. Although a cold front coming to the north west may see some drizzle as early as Sunday but it is unlikely.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, if you are a sufferer of hay fever, the sunshine may have to be enjoyed from inside, as the tree and grass pollen is projected to be very high in the next few days, so if you are planning to head out, remember to bring sun cream and tissues.
As is usually the case, Castlederg was reported as the hottest town in the North on Tuesday, with a scorching 24.5-degree recorded.
For the upcoming weekend, we will not see sub-20-degree temperatures during the day, with lows of around 7-8 degrees at night, which is still a comfortable heat if you intend to be out late this weekend.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.