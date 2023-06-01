Strabane sizzles in early summer heatwave

Whilst sitting outside your local pub dressed in your best flowery dress, or in your dad shorts and Hawaiian shirt you may never want this to end. However Grahame Madge from the Met Office predicts that this hot spell will start to diminish as early as Tuesday next week.

“In Northern Ireland we are expecting dry and bright conditions with few clouds as the days go on,” he said. “The reason for the good weather is the high air pressure focused in Scotland that is acting as a shield from the lower pressures of the Atlantic. Although a cold front coming to the north west may see some drizzle as early as Sunday but it is unlikely.

Unfortunately, if you are a sufferer of hay fever, the sunshine may have to be enjoyed from inside, as the tree and grass pollen is projected to be very high in the next few days, so if you are planning to head out, remember to bring sun cream and tissues.

As is usually the case, Castlederg was reported as the hottest town in the North on Tuesday, with a scorching 24.5-degree recorded.

For the upcoming weekend, we will not see sub-20-degree temperatures during the day, with lows of around 7-8 degrees at night, which is still a comfortable heat if you intend to be out late this weekend.