Strabane summer kids festival hailed a big success

THE project co-ordinator at Fountain Street Community Development Association in Strabane has thanked everyone who helped make this year’s summer camp a reality.

Aodhán Harkin was speaking after the Centre hosted 40 children of primary school age for two weeks of fun, games, crafts, and a range of activities focused on horticulture, community safety, and multiculturalism – all completely free of charge. The camp recently culminated in a trip to the Brunswick Bowling Alley in Derry.

Mr Harkin said, “We were delighted to be able to host approximately 40 children for this two-week event and a special warm word of thanks must be extended to Derry City and Strabane District Council who, through their Consensual Funding, made the event possible. We must also thank our facilitator Shannon Lynch, assisted by Cadán Keenan, our volunteer co-ordinator Marie Breslin and two young ladies from the area Lola-Mae McKane and Kyra Devine for their great help.”

He continued, “We wish to also kindly acknowledge the kind support and help of several partnership organisations who assisted us, such as Strabane Health Improvement Project, Strabane Ethnic Community Association, Community Rescue Service Western Division and Strabane Community Project.”

With many families still feeling the pressure of rising costs, Mr Harkin said the decision to make the camp free was deliberate.

“All events were free as we are conscious that families have more than enough overheads at present with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, keeping children engaged during the holiday period, purchasing school uniforms as they prepare to return to school, and other costs.”

He concluded with a look ahead, “We hope that everyone had a very enjoyable fortnight at the camp and look forward to seeing everyone back shortly for our Outdoor Movie Night towards the end of the month.”