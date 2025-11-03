Strabane walkers take on Knockavoe for charity

HIKERS, walkers and local residents with a love of a good dander turned out in force for the annual Knockavoe Walk, raising funds for local charities.

Organised by fundraiser Paul Mullen, the event marked its sixth year, with around 40 participants tackling the scenic climb outside Strabane. Some walkers even completed the route both before and after the main event.

Speaking after the walk, Paul said, “The event went very well, as it has in previous years. We had a great turnout and good weather – until we reached the top and the rain arrived!

“Thankfully, the journey back down was drier. Some regular participants couldn’t join due to sickness or family bereavements, but we always have others ready to step in. It’s a challenging climb, so fair play to everyone who takes it on and to those who keep coming back year after year.”

The Knockavoe Walk is just the first in a series of fundraisers organised by Paul, including another ‘Night with the Stars’ for country music lovers, taking place this Bonfire Night.

Paul added, “Our last ‘Night with the Stars’ featured top country talent like Gary Gamble, John McNicholl, and Shawn Cuddy, and it was a huge success.

This year, Shawn returns, joined by Dominic Kirwan, Tony Allen, Curtis Magee, and local acts including Chrissy Mac and our very own Hugo Duncan.

“As a town with a real love for country music, it’s set to be another fantastic evening.”

Tickets for the event at St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane on Wednesday, November 5, are available by contacting Paul on 07926 241059 or via social media.