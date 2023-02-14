Strabane will be ‘a hive of activity’ on St Patrick’s Day

Excitement is in the air as the final preparations get underway for the Strabane St Patrick’s Day 2023 Spring Carnival celebrations.

With plenty to see and do for all the family throughout the day, the celebrations will include the annual parade at 2pm on Friday, March 17. Kicking off from Holy Cross College, the all-singing and all-dancing procession will make its way through Melmount Road, Bridge Street, Market Street, Abercorn Square and Railway Road, finishing in Dock Street.

The Alley Theatre will host activities with guaranteed craic for all the family. The public can enjoy live traditional music from Seisiém – béim ar an óige and cultural activities, children’s arts and crafts and refreshments from 1.30pm until 4.30pm.

Strabane town centre will be a hive of activity in the coming weeks as 130 children from four local schools put their artistic skills to the test and create amazing props and costumes for the special occasion.

Dedicated workshops are to be delivered from Monday, February 27 until Friday, March 3 in St Catherine’s Primary School, Holy Cross College, Sion Mills Primary School and Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

Facilitated by Streetwise Community Circus, the young people will receive expert guidance to create props, costumes, and floats for the parade.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, welcomed the return of the Strabane celebrations and encouraged everyone to get involved in the family-friendly celebrations.

“St Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in Strabane and I’m sure thousands of people will come out to sample the sights and sounds as the parade makes a huge return.

“I would like to say a huge well done to the entire community, as the celebrations in Strabane never fail to disappoint. It brings the town to life, and it is fantastic to see the excitement in all the community groups involved,” she said.

The festivities are a real community effort with local businesses and organisations working with Council’s Festival and Events team to bring a diverse programme that will appeal to all ages.

l Full details of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day celebrations can be found at www.derrystrabane.com/stpatricksdaystrabane.