Strabane woman honoured for her work with autistic children

A Strabane woman has said she is ‘humbled’ at receiving a prestigious award recognising her work in the field of neurodiversity in regard to children.

Pamela Capriglione, who runs Neuro Skillshop, which specialises in helping neuro-divergent children through play-based therapeutic programmes, was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ in the Business of the Year category at the Autism Hero Awards ceremony last month in London.

Speaking after her triumph, the Strabane woman said: “I am completely honoured and grateful to be recognised as a Business of the Year at the Autism Hero Awards and I am sincerely thankful for it.

“This recognition is a testament to the need for services that prioritise the emotional health and wellbeing of neuro-divergent children and young people, and I am deeply honoured to contribute to this vital area of support.”

Pamela said she established Neuro Skillshop to address a pressing need to help neuro-divergent children, seeing play as a perfect technique to assist them.

“I use the power of play-based activities to help children connect with their emotions in a safe and supportive way.

“Autistic children often experience the world differently, which can make it harder for them to express their feelings verbally.

“Through these play-based activities, I help them explore and understand their emotions, building resilience and confidence while encouraging self-expression.

“Play is the universal language for children, and through it, I create a space where they can be themselves and build essential coping strategies.”

Pamela says that, without the right support, many children are exposed to stress, anxiety, and isolation, and it is her mission to provide them with the correct emotional tools to strengthen feelings of value and the capability to achieve to the best of their ability.

She insists that the award is not just for her and the work of Neuro Skillshop,.

“This award is also for the children and families who trust me to be part of their journey.

“It’s for every child who deserves to feel understood, supported, and celebrated.

“Together, we continue to create a world where every child’s emotional health is valued, and where they are given the tools to succeed in their own unique way. Let’s continue working together to ensure that emotional wellbeing remains at the heart of every child’s development.”