Student showjumpers raise money for charity

A SQUAD of showjumpers from Drumragh Integrated College were recently overjoyed to present a cheque worth £2,500 to Chest Heart and Stroke NI.

Following their hugely successful inter-schools showjumping event a few weeks ago, Joan Potts, an equestrian coach from Drumragh Integrated College, was joined by some of her showjumping students, as they handed their charitable lot over to Laura Thompson, an Ambassador for Chest Heart and Stroke NI.

Speaking with the UlsterHerald, Joan said that, while it was a Drumragh Integrated College event, she wanted to offer a huge thank you to all the pupils and staff from the other schools, who came together to make the day such a soaring success.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved,” said Joan.

“I would particularly like to congratulate the riders who raised the most money, namely, Ave McNally and Kyra Loughran from Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore, and Ana Donnelly from St Colmcille’s PS, Carrickmore. Thank you so much to our top three fundraisers.”

As part of the events, Drumragh riders also tickets for a ‘Big Prize Draw’ and an Easter hamper raffled.

Concluding, Joan said, “I would also like to pass on a huge congratulations to Charlie Burns and Jessica Wilson who were our top ticket sellers here at Drumragh.

“This was a fun and competitive day of showjumping that raised a huge sum of money for one our most important charities.”