Successful schools food project helping to support local families

THE chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has visited Arvalee School and Resource Centre, based at the Strule Campus, to view its very successful food project, which is helping to alleviate the significant pressures on some families at a time when the cost of living is increasing rapidly.

Using funding allocated through The Department For Communities ‘Food and Essential items transition fund’, the local council is working in conjunction with the food re-distribution charity, FareShare NI, to provide free food for pupils at 18 primary and post-primary schools across the district.

These schools were selected based on their percentage of free school meals entitlement.

Council chair, Errol Thompson said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with other stakeholders to improve the quality of lives of the people of the district.

“This initiative, between the Council, FareShare NI and schools like Arvalee School and Resource Centre, is helping to alleviate the significant pressures on some families at a time when the cost of living is increasing rapidly.

“I commend Mr Treacy and the staff here at Arvalee School and Resource Centre for their commitment to the FareShare initiative. They are making a real difference to the lives of so many children particularly at this very difficult and challenging time. We are indebted to them for their participation in the scheme.”

Each school has been awarded £1,500 worth of credit with FareShare to access food, with a total of £27,000 having been provided through the Department For Communities fund.

Principal Jonathan Gray said, “Arvalee School is delighted to be involved in supporting the local school community through this initiative. A team of students put the food bags together for distribution to those most in need of support at this difficult and challenging time.”

Mr Gray added, “It is great to support this important council initiative for the community and to see the positive benefit for our young people that comes from helping others in need.”

l For further information on the FareShare NI initiative, please contact Community Support at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by email at communitysupport@fermanaghomagh.com or by telephone on 0300 303 1777.