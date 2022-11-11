Supermarket worker ‘pays it forward’ for customer in distress

AN Omagh supermarket worker has been praised by her colleagues after paying for a customer’s shopping.

Pamela Moane, Asda Omagh service section leader, had been working at the tills when she noticed a customer in distress after forgetting her purse.

She was starting to put some items back when Pamela rushed over and offered to pay for her full shop.

The customer was extremely grateful for Pamela’s act of kindness, and she later returned to the store to pay her back, along with a card to say thank you.

Pamela said, “I noticed the customer looked worried at the checkouts and when I realised she had forgotten her purse, I didn’t want her to leave the store without getting what she needed.

“It’s really nice to be there for our customers whenever they need it, and I was more than happy to help!”

Stephen Cox, service section manager at Asda Omagh, said, “Pamela is a fantastic colleague at Asda Omagh, she always goes above and beyond for our customers.

“When I heard what happened, I was not surprised at all. Pamela would always do what she can to put the customer first. Thank you, Pamela!”