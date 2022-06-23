Suspension of fines caused by parking confusion

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has decided to temporarily suspend fines incurred by motorists caught out by confusion over car parking spaces at Drumragh Avenue in Omagh, it has been revealed.

Dozens of shoppers and town centre workers claimed they have been left out of pocket by the ongoing issue at the car park beside the town’s bus depot, first highlighted by the UlsterHerald several months ago.

The majority of spaces at this location are classed as ‘off-street’ parking, which is the responsibility of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC). Motorists need to buy ‘pay and display’ tickets to park in these spaces.

However, unbeknownst to many shoppers, a small number of spaces along the wall next to the bus depot are actually ‘on-street’ parking and the responsibility of Department for Infrastructure (DfI). This means that people are allowed to park in these spaces for up to an hour, before facing a dreaded Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

Speaking recently, local Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff, said he had been contacted by shoppers parking in the latter spaces who were not aware of the difference, and had bought ‘pay and display’ tickets, only to come back and find a PCN left on their vehicle’s windscreen.

At a subsequent meeting of one of the local council’s committees, Mr McElduff called for an ‘immediate moratorium’ on the placing of PCNs on cars parked along the wall until a solution could be reached between DfI Roads and FODC.

Meanwhile, in a report prepared for last night’s meeting of the council’s Environmental Service Committee, it was revealed that DfI had agreed to “temporarily suspend” any enforcement in connection with the on-street parking spaces at Drumragh Avenue, adding that the decision had been effective from May 5, 2022.

Welcoming the decision, Mr McElduff said, “There was far too much confusion here and far too many people have been fined even though they had ‘pay and display’ tickets purchased.

“This has served to alienate people who wanted to shop or do other business in Omagh.

“My own personal opinion is that these past fines should be waived and drivers who had bought ‘pay and display’ tickets should be refunded.”

He added, “The talks between the council officials and DfI Roads have created a temporary solution. Whatever the permanent arrangement will be, it must be clear and unequivocal.

“It must put the convenience of drivers first and not penalise those people who clearly want to comply.”