SWAH consultant retires after four decades

HIGHLY respected consultant Dr Frances Robinson, one of the longest serving members of staff at the Western Trust, has marked her retirement after over four decades caring for the people of Fermanagh, Omagh, and beyond.

The palliative care doctor was joined by colleagues past and present, as well as family and friends, at her retirement party at the SWAH recently.

Having qualified as a doctor 46 years ago, Dr Robinson spent the past 35 years working in the Trust and was presented with many cards and gifts in tribute to her exceptional service to palliative care patients in the local area.

Dr Robinson started her career as a consultant anaesthetist at the Tyrone County Hospital in 1988, before moving in to palliative medicine, which she was passionate about.

“She has given exceptional service over the years going beyond the call of duty on a daily basis in a career that would span more than four decades, where so many colleagues became lifelong friends,” said a Trust spokeswoman.

“A job she did with great passion, enthusiasm and dedication always with a warm smile and kind word to everyone she met. Her dedication to her job, her attention to detail and her ability to help everyone both staff and patients have made her a very popular member of staff.

“The large crowd at her retirement party along with staff is testament to just how much both current and retired staff thought of Dr Robinson.”

The spokeswoman thanked thanked Dr Robinson for being ‘Western Trust Hero.’