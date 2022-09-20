This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Talks and walks to explore rich history of the Strule Valley

  • 20 September 2022
Talks and walks to explore rich history of the Strule Valley
The historic bridge over the River Strule. DR29
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 20 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Sean and Abigail to study in USA Dungannon steps out to raise funds for Marie Curie From pirate to pastor – tune in to hear Tyrone’s Tim Shiels making waves Clanabogan native sets up support group to transform lives

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY