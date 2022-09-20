Talks and walks to explore rich history of the Strule Valley

A rich series of scenic walks and flowing talks exploring the varied and vibrant heritage of the Strule Valley landscape, including where our famous Strule river meets the Owenkillew, will be taking place across a number of Saturdays in October and November.

“I was born in 1813, on February 3, at Camp Hill Cottage on my father’s farm, Lower Castletown, parish of Cappaigh, Tyrone… It is a nice little place on the bank of the River Strule, about half a mile before Cappaigh Bridge. The river here is about 200 feet wide, and after receiving Cappagh Burn and the Morn and Derg waters, empties into Lough Foyle, some 20 miles below our place. It was here that I first saw the light…”

– Thomas Mellon

Advertisement

Titled, ‘A River Valley in Co Tyrone’, the four-part series will be presented by Dr Liam Campbell of Plumbridge, Dr William Roulston, who lives near Seskinore, and Dr Paddy Fitzgerald of Foyle Valley, at the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies (MCMS), Ulster American Folk Park.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, Dr Liam Campbell described the talks as ‘a great way to read the local landscapes better’ – while getting out-and-about in the autumn.

Dr Campbell has recently been appointed as director of the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies at the Ulster American Folk Park.

Previously, he worked as the built and cultural heritage officer at Lough Neagh Partnership, and as a television producer on programmes, including ‘Lesser Spotted Ulster’ for some 20 years, before returning to academia.

Liam also holds undergraduate degrees from NUI Maynooth and masters degrees from both Queen’s University, Belfast and Ulster University, and he completed his PhD at Ulster University on the cultural heritage of rivers. His recent book, ‘Room for the River’, has just been published by Merdog Books.

Dr Paddy Fitzgerald was born in Armagh, but now lives in the townland of Letfern, near Seskinore. His PhD research related to the subject of poverty and vagrancy in early-modern Ireland (1550-1770), and was awarded by Queen’s University Belfast in 1994.

Having been a curator of emigration history at the Ulster American Folk Park since 1990, he became lecturer and development officer at the MCMS in 1998, where he is now head of research and development.

Advertisement

Dr William Roulston grew up on a farm in the Foyle Valley, and his research interests and publications reflect his interest in the interaction between people and local landscapes over the last 400 years.

His books include: ‘The Parishes of Leckpatrick and Dunnalong’ (2000), ‘Restoration Strabane, 1660–1714’ (2007), ‘Three Centuries of Life in a Tyrone Parish: A History of Donagheady’ from 1600 to 1900 (2010), and ‘Abercorn: The Hamiltons of Barons Court’ (2014).

He began working for the Ulster Historical Foundation in 1997, has been its research director since 2006. ‘A River Valley in Co Tyrone’ will take place at 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday, October 1; Saturday, October 22; Saturday, November 5; and November 12.

The course fee is £20, payable on arrival. Booking is essential; please register in advance.

For further information, please email: ‘mcms@librariesni.org.uk’, visit ‘www.librariesni.org.uk’, or telephone ‘028 8225 6315’.