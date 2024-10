A LOCAL befriending service has announced ‘Teatime Together’ as part of an annual celebration dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of friendships and combating loneliness.

Befriending Week, which runs from tomorrow (Friday, November 1) to November 7, encourages individuals and communities to connect, share, and support one another through friendship.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the ‘Beyond the Call Project’, which has been at the forefront of connecting isolated individuals with caring volunteers, will host the Teatime Together activity.

This initiative aims to bring people together and highlight the positive impacts of having and making friends.

Home befriending volunteers will deliver treat boxes to the homes of their clients throughout the Omagh, Fermanagh, and Strabane areas, sharing an afternoon of conversation and enjoyment over a cup of tea. Some telephone befrienders will also deliver tea boxes to clients they have been calling regularly but have never met face-to-face.

Geraldine Keys, manager of the ‘Beyond the Call Project’, said, “Befriending Week is a time to reflect on the importance of connection in our lives.

“As we continue to navigate challenges that can make people feel isolated, fostering friendships becomes more important than ever. We believe everyone deserves someone to talk to and a sense of belonging, and we are committed to promoting these values in our community.”

Befriending can have profound effects on wellbeing, mental health, and overall happiness. Studies show that strong social connections help reduce loneliness and improve physical and emotional health.

If you wish to get involved with Befriending Week, consider becoming a ‘Beyond the Call Project’ befriending volunteer to help make a difference in someone’s life through friendship and support.

Alternatively, you can make a special effort to connect with your neighbours and community.

For more information about Befriending Week activities or to learn how you can make a difference by becoming a befriender, visit the Omagh Volunteer Centre website or contact Laurence Harte at 0759 195 2133 or alternatively email laurence@thebefriendhub.org.