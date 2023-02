DUNGANNON will be transformed into a rainbow of colour this Saturday, as 10,000 balls of every shade are set to roll, race and run down Castle Hill amidst excitement and cheers to help raise as much money as possible for a trio of brilliant charities.

Titled ‘Jingle Ball Run’, the event, hosted by Adrian Logan, is in aid of St Vincent De Paul, The Vineyard Foodbank Appeal, and Zambia Education Development.

The spectacle was originally scheduled for Christmastime – hence its name – but it was post-poned until this week due to issues which arose over road closures.

However, its better late than never, and event spokesperson, Stephen Mohan of Dungannon Traders’ Association told the UH that he is ‘upbeat’ about the run’s potential to bring people to the Tyrone town this Saturday afternoon.

“It is exciting to see a race with balls, and as Dungannon is built on a hill, the balls will bounce and flow freely through the short circuit,” he said.

“We are very grateful for the continuous support given by Mid Ulster Council and their help to make this event possible, along with our sponsors, which gives people the opportunity to shop and socialise in Dungannon.

“This is a great event to showcase Dungannon.”

The ‘Jingle Ball Run’ will take place at Castle Hill, Dungannon, at 5.30pm. Balls are on sale now from participating shops and from ‘www.jingleballrun.co.uk’, and cost £2 each.

The winner of the ball which comes first will receive £1,000 in cash, while the second place winner will bag a £500 shopping voucher, and the third place winner will enjoy s £300 shopping voucher.

The wonderful event is sure to generate much excitement, as people cheer on the balls – hoping theirs makes it to the waiting line outside the Dungannon Library.

Good luck, everyone!