Termonmaguirc parochial houses ‘no longer viable’

A NEW Parochial House could be built for the parish of Termonmaguirc, after a survey found that its existing buildings would be too expensive to repair.
Parishioners in the Carrickmore and Loughmacrory areas were updated as to the latest developments at recent Masses.
There are currently two parochial houses in the parish, which is one of the largest in Tyrone.
The survey report was discussed with the Parish Finance Committee and then by the Armagh Diocesan Buildings Committee. The outcome of that meeting concluded that both properties were no longer viable, had become unwieldy to maintain and repair, and were no longer fit for purpose in terms of layout and design and either habitation or
administration.
It has been concluded that one new single house would represent considerable savings to the parish in the long-term in terms of upkeep and maintenance.
The parish says that they are now in a position to progress to the next
stage of development on the present site.
Parish priest, Fr Sean O’Neill, added, “The reports have flagged up the potential issues with regard to the parochial houses, but there is no firm indication as yet as to what will be done.
“We will be keeping parishioners updated with any developments as they happen.”
