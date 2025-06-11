The Castlederg woman helping to bring hope to African children

A Tyrone woman is encouraging local children to support vulnerable youngsters around the world by hosting a tea party in their final weeks of school.

Deborah Lowry is the CEO of Team Hope – the charity behind the initiative – and they are working to transform children’s lives by tackling poverty and inequality in African and Eastern European countries.

Now in its 15th year, the organisation, best known for its Christmas Shoebox Appeal, has revealed that people in Ireland have donated £1.7million in life-changing aid since 2010.

The ‘Team Hope Tea Party’ has a £200,000 target to fund vital projects such as clean water, education and income-generation opportunities in countries including Kenya, Burundi, Malawi, and Rwanda, where many live on less than $2 a day.

And the event, running from June 14-22, is not confined to schools – sports clubs, businesses and individuals across the country are all asked to take part.

“Over the past 15 years, we’ve not only delivered millions of Christmas Shoebox gifts but have also helped provide access to clean water, healthcare and support for communities that need it most,” said Deborah Lowry, who lives in Castlederg.

“In June, we’d love if people can think beyond the box and host a tea party to help raise vital funds to support that work.

“In the five years to the end of this year, we will have improved the lives of 10,000 children in our sustainable development projects.

“The locally-based water projects in Kenya not only provide clean water to communities but also mean that girls, who previously spent hours collecting water every day, can go to school. There are multiple layers to the improvements our work makes to people’s lives.”

Some of Team Hope’s other projects include the creation of pineapple farms in Rwanda – an income generator allowing parents to support their families and send their children to school.

It also supports the development of village savings and loans groups, using members’ savings to lend to each other, allowing people to buy goats and pigs or start a soap making production business.

“We know that we are impacting hundreds of people in their own communities and thousands of children as a result of this work,” said Deborah.

“While the shoebox appeal opens the door so we can help the poorest communities create their own future, we want to tell a different story; that these children are well loved, that they are full of hope. We are only the little seeds that helps them build a better future.”

Team Hope asks everyone to host a tea party to ensure that the charity can continue its grassroots projects in the world’s poorest regions.

Participants will receive a digital pack of downloads, including recipes and party ideas, as well as a donation page for their individual event.

For more information on how to host a Tea Party or simply get involved, visit teamhope.ie.