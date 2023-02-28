The Mayor of Derry & Strabane praises the work of ‘warm hubs’

FOLLOWING comments from the council mayor Sandra Duffy, that warm hubs are providing a lifeline for those struggling to heat their homes, Strabane’s Community Lounge has said that their own facility is “going very well.”

The Lounge, run by Strabane and District Caring Services on Bridge Street, has been in operation since October last year, catering for those who wanted to save on fuel and electricity costs due to rising prices, as well as providing a social aspect for those feeling lonely.

Company manager Jacqui Timoney spoke of the current situation.

“Our community lounge has been a success since we opened in October,” she said. “We have a steady stream of people coming in, a lot of them regulars.

“All our regulars love it here, they enjoy the craic and there is a buzz around the building; it helps relieve some of the boredom and isolation felt by many people in the town.

“Some days are busier than others, what with the mild weather and the money people received from the government to assist with bills, but we are doing well. We run different programmes, such as fire safety events and had local school choirs visiting at Christmas. The Mayor came here in January and was inundated by the regulars telling her just how much they enjoyed it.

“The initial plan for the lounge is to continue it up until April, when the funding will be reviewed.

“It is something we would like to continue over the summer months, if only for the social aspect it brings to locals, and we definitely want to bring it back as a warm hub next autumn and winter.”

Mayor Duffy paid tribute to all the local community organisations who have once again stepped up during this time of prolonged crisis.

She said, “Everyone is experiencing the impact of the current financial crisis, particularly the elderly and more vulnerable members of our local community.

“Once again they are feeling the worst of the effects of the pressures stemming from energy hikes and rising food costs. During Covid isolation was a major issue for our older community, but thankfully we can bring people together once again, and these warm hubs offer shared spaces where they can enjoy activities, refreshments and a safe shared space.”