This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘The Old Strabane’ group celebrates an important anniversary

  • 21 September 2022
‘The Old Strabane’ group celebrates an important anniversary
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 21 September 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

All Our Yesterdays: 15.09.22 Mobilise for Noah Patsy raises £1,220 for charity during 100th birthday bash Davey recalls moment he welcomed future King to Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY