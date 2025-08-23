The ‘youth club for adults’ keeping life busy for men in Gortin

TUCKED away in the heart of the Owenkillew Valley, the Gortin Men’s Shed has quietly grown into one of West Tyrone’s most successful and enduring community initiatives.

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Shed is home to a lively and ever-growing network of more than 40 members — a mix of retirees, tradesmen, hobbyists, and neighbours — all united by a shared passion for conversation, craftsmanship, and community spirit.

Often affectionately described as ‘a youth club for adults’, the Shed provides a warm, welcoming space where men from Gortin and beyond can meet, share skills, and support one another. Whether it’s dropping in for a coffee and a chat or spending a few hours on a woodwork project, the atmosphere is always relaxed and inclusive.

“There’s no strict timetable or set agenda — and that’s exactly where its strength lies,” said Kevin Watters, committee member and chairperson of the Owenkillew Community Centre, where the Shed is based.

“Some of the lads are here almost every day, using the tools, having a yarn and enjoying the company.

“Others might only pop in every few weeks. But everyone is welcome, and there’s always a bit of craic to be had.”

Founded by a small group of local men in 2010, the Shed has evolved into a thriving hub of activity, offering members access to an impressive range of tools and equipment, as well as regular training sessions in basic carpentry and joinery — courses that are also open to the wider community.

But the benefits go far beyond practical skills. The Gortin Men’s Shed plays an increasingly important role in supporting men’s mental health and wellbeing.

Through partnerships with local support services and GPs, the shed provides a space where men can reconnect, feel valued, and combat the often silent issue of isolation.

“We’ve worked closely with mental health groups and local GPs who recommend the shed to patients struggling with loneliness or depression,” Kevin explained.

“It gives people a reason to get out of the house — to laugh, learn, and talk to others. Sometimes it’s just about having a bit of banter.

“That’s every bit as important as building something.”

As well as running courses, the Shed regularly takes on community-based projects, crafting everything from raised planters to bird boxes for local schools, charities, and community groups.

“Over the years, we’ve partnered with a range of organisations and it’s been great to see members using their skills to give something back,” Kevin said.

“It builds confidence, pride, and a real sense of purpose.”

To become a member of Gortin Men’s Shed or to contact them about their many projects, you can follow the group on Facebook at: Gortin Men’s Shed or e-mail the group on: info@gortincommunity.com

You can also contact Owenkillew Community Centre via phone at: 028 8164 8346.